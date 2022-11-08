Nu metal lovers, rejoice! Coal Chamber and Flyleaf are officially back

Chances are that if you're a metal lover of a certain vintage, you'll have heard plenty about Coal Chamber and Flyleaf during the nu metal boom of the late 90s and early 00s. Now, both bands have delighted fans by reuniting, as confirmed by their addition to the stacked and nu metal-heavy Sick New World festival taking place in Las Vegas next year.

Coal Chamber's return will see them take to the stage for the first time since 2016, having spent five years back together by that point after originally splitting up in 2003. Flyleaf, meanwhile, are reuniting with original singer Lacey Sturm, who left the band in 2012. Flyleaf had previously continued with frontwoman Kristen May until going on hiatus in 2016.

Coal Chamber frontman Dez Fafara - who has spent most of the last 15 years fronting Devildriver - Tweeted a simple sentiment to confirm the news of Coal Chamber's return, stating: "#coalchamber is back #thatisall". Meanwhile, guitarist Miguel Rascón - affectionately known as "Meegs" - wrote: "My brothers and sister. Back together, w all the love in the world. Cant wait to play for all the fans who have been there for us and loyal. We love u all! #coalchamber #sicknewworld". Bassist Nadja Peulen noted: "Excited to share the stage with my brothers again! COAL CHAMBER live in Las Vegas 2023 @sicknewworld festival."

Drummer Mike Cox reacted to the Sick New World news with a more in depth post, stating: "GOOD LORD what a line up!!! "Well this is definitely something I thought I would never post again in my life!!! I am rarely on social media anymore as it is…..

"Quick recap as it will be therapeutic for me !!! After our last tours in 2015 I was coming off stage very depressed and wanting to be home with my young son. I was missing a lot and it started to really get to me. I made the decision , that if we stop again it was my last time ever playing again. After our last show ,it was over … and that's what I did. I completely retired from music and began focusing on my family life and raising our son . With the tremendous support and encouragement from my wife we moved to a new city …..Bought a new house ,and my construction company is booming…. Everything was exactly where we wanted it to be . After YEARS of hard work , therapy, sobriety , 2 elbow surgeries, I found extreme peace with not being a musician anymore.

"Over the years I kept in contact with @dezfafara and I feel like for the first time in 25 years we actually became real friends . Both our families went through A LOT over the past years and we were actually there for each other . We actually listen to each other and that means more than any band at this point in my life . That slowly changed the conversation of starting to play again… and here we are!!!

"I really thought about this decision for a long time with my family and what it meant to jump back in and this was a family decision. Our son is older now and always asks about what I used to do… now I can just show him all the crazy hardcore COAL CHAMBER fans we have out there!!!. It's an exciting time for us all the future looks bright!



"As for @meegsrascon ….. I think I have talked to him almost everyday of my life for the past 25 years….can't get rid of this fool!!!

"I want to thank everyone who helped me with this decision as it was not a easy one to make. Thank you to @theoraclemgmt for all of the extremely hard work and putting things in black and white and not bullshitting me like the music industry is so famous for. Also thanks to @nadjapeulen for being a part of this whacky journey we have put her through. I love all of you!!!!"

Lacey Sturm acknowledged her return to Flyleaf by posting the lineup for Sick New World with the simple statement: "See you in Vegas".

Sick New World takes place Saturday, May 13 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

