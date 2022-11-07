System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival

By Dave Everley
( Metal Hammer )
published

Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing

Sick New World festival

System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence have been confirmed for Sick New World, a brand new festival taking place in Las Vegas on Saturday May 13, 2023.

More than 50 bands are due to appear at the one-day event, including Papa Roach, Turnstile, Chevelle, Mr Bungle, Ville Valo’s VV, Placebo, Killing Joke and Spiritbox.

Other bands on the bill include The Sisters Of Mercy, Coal Chamber, Soulfly, Lacuna Coil, Melvins and Kittie. The full line-up can be seen on the poster below.

The festival, which is skewed towards millennial metal, follows the pattern of the recent When We Were Young festival, which centred on the mid-00s emo and post-hardcore scene.

Sick New World takes place at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets can be pre-ordered here (opens in new tab)

Sick New World

Dave Everley
Dave Everley

Dave Everley has been writing about and occasionally humming along to music since the early 90s. During that time, he has been Deputy Editor on Kerrang! and Classic Rock, Associate Editor on Q magazine and staff writer/tea boy on Raw, not necessarily in that order. He has written for Metal Hammer, Louder, Prog, the Observer, Select, Mojo, the Evening Standard and the totally legendary Ultrakill. He is still waiting for Billy Gibbons to send him a bottle of hot sauce he was promised several years ago.