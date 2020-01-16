Novena release video for new single Indestructible

New British prog outfit Novena have released a video for new single Indestructible. The track is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Eleventh Hour, which will be released through Frontiers Records on March 6.

"It's about the follies of escapism," guitarist and keyboard player Harrison White tells Prog. "Trauma is an agile predator, and no matter how fast you may run, or how well you may hide, it will not cease its pursuit until you turn to face it. Hedonism, indulgence, and debauchery are often the product of a troubled mind; which in itself is no sin, but where might they lead if never challenged?”

Alongside White, the band feature Haken vocalist Ross Jennings, former No Sin Evades His Gaze members Dan Thornton (guitar) and Moat Lowe (bass), drummer Cameron Spence and additional vocalist Gareth Mason.

"My background is in theatre, working as a writer/composer/director," adds White, talking of the new video. "As such, I often take a directorial role in the production of our videos. For me, the essence of the video is one of voyeurism. We watch someone watching something. What they see, and what we see, is often unpleasant; yet, we find entertainment in it. I love storytelling, and as such I enjoy music videos which include a narrative element to support the artwork.

"However, due to my own interpretation of the story of the song, I wanted to avoid a literal representation of the content on screen. Instead, much like in the [previous single] Disconnected video, I wanted to select a series of motifs which evoke a significant moment in the life of the character, adding colour and shape to the story, whilst leaving the door open as to what it signifies. The audience can bring to the images their own story.”