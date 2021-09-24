Novena release cover of Billie Eilish's Bury A Friend

Young British prog outfit Novena have released a video of a cover of Billie Eilish's Bury A Friend, which you can watch below.

The sextet, who feature Haken singer Ross Jennings, will release a new three-track EP, The Stopped Clock, through Frontiers Records on October 1. At the same time the band have announced that they will perform a live show at London's Boston Music Room on October 30.

Novena released their debut album, Eleventh Hour, in March 2020. Any touring plans were put on hold due to the pandemic, but released the Live From Home EP in late July 2021 which was made up of a series of ‘Live From Home’ performances, recorded during lockdown.

Pre-order The Stopped Clock.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Frontiers)

Novena: The Stopped Clock

1. The Stopped Clock

2. Bury A Friend

3. In Loving Memory