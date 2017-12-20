Nothing More share Do You Really Want It? video

Nothing More have shared a new video for their track Do You Really Want It?.

It’s taken from the band’s latest album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, which launched earlier this year via Better Noise Records.

The video features live footage of the San Antonio outfit mixed with the Tiny Planet app to give a fish-eye lens, bubble effect.

Frontman Jonny Hawkins tells Billboard that the effects in the video show the idea of people wanting to change the way the world is but get caught up instead in their own bubble.

Hawkins adds: “We wanted to do something live and we thought it would be cool to explore that visual, but it kind of works on a metaphorical level that we didn’t even plan.”

Nothing More’s track Go To War had been nominated in the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories for next year’s Grammy’s. The band are also on the shortlist for Best Rock Album for The Stories We Tell Ourselves.

Nothing More will head out on tour from next month across North America. Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 12:00PM ShipRocked (Jan 21-25) Port Canaveral, United States Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Metroplex Little Rock, United States Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Broadberry Richmond, United States Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Irving Plaza New York, United States Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Newport Music Hall Columbus, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, United States Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Mr. Smalls Millvale, United States Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Delmar Hall Saint Louis, United States Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Route 20 Racine, United States Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM The Majestic Madison, United States Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Chicago, United States Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Music Hall Minneapolis Minneapolis, United States Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, United States Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PM The Cotillion Wichita, United States Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, United States Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues New Orleans, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues Houston, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Brewster Street Ice House Corpus Christi, United States Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Emo's Austin, United States Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Tricky Falls El Paso, United States Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM The Regent Los Angeles, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues San Diego, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Ace Of Spades Sacramento, United States Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM RITZ Raleigh, United States Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues North Myrtle Beach, United States Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore Charlotte, United States Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM State Theater Portland, United States Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM M-Telus Montreal, Canada Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Grand Theater Quebec City, Canada Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Main Street Armory Rochester, United States Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Fillmore Detroit, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Agora Cleveland, United States Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre Indianapolis, United States Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Mercury Ballroom Louisville, United States Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM 7 Flags Event Center Des Moines, United States Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM The District Sioux Falls, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Burton Cummings Winnipeg, Canada Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Conexus Arts Centre Regina, Canada Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Grey Eagle Showroom Calgary, Canada Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Showbox SoDo Seattle, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Roseland Portland, United States Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Woodward Park Amphitheater Fresno, United States Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM El Rey Theater Albuquerque, United States Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Download Festival France Paris, France

