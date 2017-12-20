Trending

Nothing More share Do You Really Want It? video

Nothing More release new video for their track Do You Really Want It? - taken from Grammy-nominated album The Stories We Tell Ourselves

(Image: © Alysse Gafkjen)

Nothing More have shared a new video for their track Do You Really Want It?.

It’s taken from the band’s latest album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, which launched earlier this year via Better Noise Records.

The video features live footage of the San Antonio outfit mixed with the Tiny Planet app to give a fish-eye lens, bubble effect.

Frontman Jonny Hawkins tells Billboard that the effects in the video show the idea of people wanting to change the way the world is but get caught up instead in their own bubble.

Hawkins adds: “We wanted to do something live and we thought it would be cool to explore that visual, but it kind of works on a metaphorical level that we didn’t even plan.”

Nothing More’s track Go To War had been nominated in the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories for next year’s Grammy’s. The band are also on the shortlist for Best Rock Album for The Stories We Tell Ourselves.

Nothing More will head out on tour from next month across North America. Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 12:00PMShipRocked (Jan 21-25)Port Canaveral, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PMMetroplexLittle Rock, United States
Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PMBroadberryRichmond, United States
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PMIrving PlazaNew York, United States
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PMNewport Music HallColumbus, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PMTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, United States
Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PMMr. SmallsMillvale, United States
Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00PMDelmar HallSaint Louis, United States
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PMRoute 20Racine, United States
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PMThe MajesticMadison, United States
Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesChicago, United States
Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PMMusic Hall MinneapolisMinneapolis, United States
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PMHard Rock Hotel and CasinoSioux City, United States
Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PMThe CotillionWichita, United States
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PMCain's BallroomTulsa, United States
Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesNew Orleans, United States
Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesHouston, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PMBrewster Street Ice HouseCorpus Christi, United States
Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PMEmo'sAustin, United States
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PMTricky FallsEl Paso, United States
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PMThe RegentLos Angeles, United States
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesSan Diego, United States
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PMAce Of SpadesSacramento, United States
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PMRITZRaleigh, United States
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesNorth Myrtle Beach, United States
Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PMThe FillmoreCharlotte, United States
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMState TheaterPortland, United States
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PMM-TelusMontreal, Canada
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PMGrand TheaterQuebec City, Canada
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMMain Street ArmoryRochester, United States
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMFillmoreDetroit, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMAgoraCleveland, United States
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMEgyptian Room @ Old National CentreIndianapolis, United States
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PMMercury BallroomLouisville, United States
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM7 Flags Event CenterDes Moines, United States
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMThe DistrictSioux Falls, United States
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PMBurton CummingsWinnipeg, Canada
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMConexus Arts CentreRegina, Canada
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PMGrey Eagle ShowroomCalgary, Canada
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMShowbox SoDoSeattle, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMRoselandPortland, United States
Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PMWoodward Park AmphitheaterFresno, United States
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PMEl Rey TheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PMDownload Festival FranceParis, France

