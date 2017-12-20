Nothing More share Do You Really Want It? video

Nothing More have shared a new video for their track Do You Really Want It?.
It’s taken from the band’s latest album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, which launched earlier this year via Better Noise Records.
The video features live footage of the San Antonio outfit mixed with the Tiny Planet app to give a fish-eye lens, bubble effect.
Frontman Jonny Hawkins tells Billboard that the effects in the video show the idea of people wanting to change the way the world is but get caught up instead in their own bubble.
Hawkins adds: “We wanted to do something live and we thought it would be cool to explore that visual, but it kind of works on a metaphorical level that we didn’t even plan.”
Nothing More’s track Go To War had been nominated in the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories for next year’s Grammy’s. The band are also on the shortlist for Best Rock Album for The Stories We Tell Ourselves.
Nothing More will head out on tour from next month across North America. Find a full list of their tour dates below.
Tour Dates
|Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 12:00PM
|ShipRocked (Jan 21-25)
|Port Canaveral, United States
|Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metroplex
|Little Rock, United States
|Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Broadberry
|Richmond, United States
|Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Irving Plaza
|New York, United States
|Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, United States
|Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mr. Smalls
|Millvale, United States
|Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Delmar Hall
|Saint Louis, United States
|Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Route 20
|Racine, United States
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Majestic
|Madison, United States
|Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Chicago, United States
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Music Hall Minneapolis
|Minneapolis, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
|Sioux City, United States
|Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Cotillion
|Wichita, United States
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cain's Ballroom
|Tulsa, United States
|Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|New Orleans, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Houston, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brewster Street Ice House
|Corpus Christi, United States
|Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Emo's
|Austin, United States
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tricky Falls
|El Paso, United States
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Regent
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|San Diego, United States
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, United States
|Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|RITZ
|Raleigh, United States
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|North Myrtle Beach, United States
|Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, United States
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|State Theater
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|M-Telus
|Montreal, Canada
|Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Grand Theater
|Quebec City, Canada
|Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Main Street Armory
|Rochester, United States
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore
|Detroit, United States
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Agora
|Cleveland, United States
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, United States
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, United States
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|7 Flags Event Center
|Des Moines, United States
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The District
|Sioux Falls, United States
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Burton Cummings
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Conexus Arts Centre
|Regina, Canada
|Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Grey Eagle Showroom
|Calgary, Canada
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Roseland
|Portland, United States
|Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Woodward Park Amphitheater
|Fresno, United States
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|El Rey Theater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Download Festival France
|Paris, France