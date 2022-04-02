North Sea Radio Orchestra's Craig Fortnam releases video for Gigant

Craig Fortnam will release his second solo album Instrumental Music 1 in June

Craig Fortnam
North Sea Radio Orchestra's Craig Fortnam has released a video for the song Gigant, which you can watch below. It's taken form his upcoming solo album, Instrumental Music 1, which will be released through Kavus Tobari's (Gong/Knifeworld) Believer's Roast label on June 17.

“I have always wanted to make an instrumental record and having written lots of songs about stuff; recent bereavements, creativity as-my-saviour-and-relentless task-master, my immediate surroundings in Wiltshire and much more, it really has been a pleasure to make this album, which really is about NOTHING AT ALL! Quite a relief," laughs Fortnam of the follow up to last year's Ark, his solo debut.

You can see the artwork and tracklisting for Instrumental Music 1 below. The all instrumental album echoes elements of Fortnam's chamber music with North Sea Radio Orchestra.

Fortnam has been releasing a download-only 'single' on each full moon for a year (Oct 21 – Sept 22), with a physical release due next year titled Songs From Lunar One.

Pre-order Instrumental Music 1.

Craig Fortnam

Craig Fortnam: Instrumental Music 1
1. Gigant
2. Carrot Two
3. Dicot
4. Monocot
5. Carrot One
6. Old Gold
7. Other People Variation
8. Song For Vernon
9. Gallants Green

