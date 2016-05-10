No Stone Sour album until 2017

Corey Taylor says the next Stone Sour album won’t arrive until 2017.

The frontman says the band will take their time recording the follow-up to 2013’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2 while he tours with Slipknot over the coming months.

He tells Loudwire: “Right now we’re kind of taking our time, because the rest of this year is touring with Slipknot, off and on.

“But the cool thing is we’re getting together every couple of months and writing songs and stuff. Right now we have 15 that are really strong. Do another 10 and see where we’re at.

“Timeline-wise, we’ll hopefully get into the studio either in January or February of next year. Get that together in a couple of months and then try to get the album out by the summer.”

Stone Sour recently shared their 30⁄ 30 -150 demo to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second album Come What(ever) May.

Meanwhile, Slipknot will tour North America with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men next month.

Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Of Mice & Men 2016 North American tour

Jun 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Jun 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 15: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Jun 18: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 21: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 24: Austin Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA