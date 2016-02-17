Slipknot, Marilyn Manson announce summer tour

Slipknot will tour North America with support from Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men this summer.

No dates have been announced as yet, but Manson has revealed a list of 34 cities that the tour will visit and Slipknot say fans will be able access a pre-sale if they download their Slipknot: Outside the Nine app.

Full details on the dates and ticket prices are expected to be released to the wider public in the coming weeks.

Slipknot say: “North America – our tour featuring special guests Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men arrives this summer. Tour dates and venue info coming soon.”

Slipknot released latest album .5: The Gray Chapter in 2014, while Manson’s latest effort The Pale Emperor was issued in early 2015. Of Mice & Men unveiled Restoring Force in 2014.

SLIPKNOT/MARILYN MANSON/OF MICE & MEN 2016 SUMMER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR CITIES

Salt Lake City, UT

Seattle, WA

San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Phoenix, AZ

Albuquerque, NM

Denver, CO

Austin, TX

Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

Nashville, TN

Atlanta, GA

West Palm Beach, FL

Tampa, FL

Wantagh, FL

Hartford, CT

Holmdel, NJ

Scranton, PA

Cincinnati, OH

Indianapolis, IN

Oshkosh, WI

Cadott, WI

Chicago, IL

Syracuse, NY

Saratoga Springs, NY

Bristow, VA

Camden, NJ

Detroit, MI

Pittsburgh, PA

Virginia Beach, VA

Charlotte, NC

St Louis, MO