Stone Sour share early 30/30-150 demo

Stone Sour have released an early demo of their track 30⁄ 30 -150 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second album Come What(ever) May.

Guitarist Josh Rand posted audio of the demo to the band’s Facebook page.

He says: “In late 2004, after cutting some tracks at Catamount Recording with Joel and Shawn, I decided to build a room in my house to record in.

“I bought my first Pro Tools rig and the first song I wrote on the new rig was 30⁄ 30 -150. The drum track was programmed using an Alesis SR-16.

“I sent it to Corey and when he had a break from touring with Slipknot, he came over and sang on the track. This version is what was given to Jim, Shawn, and Joel.”

Stone Sour are currently working on the follow-up to 2013 album House Of Gold & Bones - Part 2.

