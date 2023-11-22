You can always get what you want, as Nixon have 25% off their range of Rolling Stone watches and accessories

By Scott Munro
published

Nixon cut the price across their range of Rolling Stones watches, hats, straps and more in both the US and UK this Black Friday - and there's money off everything else across the site too

Last year the Rolling Stones joined forces with Nixon to launch a range of exclusive watches, straps and apparel, with the move following similar collaborations between the Californian brand and Metallica and Grateful Dead.

And if you’ve been holding off on getting something from the range, now is a great time to dive in, as Nixon have slashed prices across their range by 25% sitewide on both sides of the Atlantic - and the first watch to give me Satisfaction is the Rolling Stones Time Teller in red which is down from $175 to $131.25. This deal also covers the watch in Gold and All Black, and all three have different designs.

And if you’re a UK-based Stones’ fan, the Rolling Stones Time Teller Acetate Multi Gold has been reduced from £160 to £120 to celebrate Black Friday.

Check out more highlights below.

When the range was unveiled in September last year, I immediately liked the Rolling Stones 51-30 watch thanks to that iconic band logo and neon-style lettering. It’s down from $550 to $412.50 - although this particular model isn’t currently available in the UK.

What is available in the UK, however, is the “jazz club meets early bluesy rock” stylings of the Rolling Stones Sentry Stainless Steel watch, and it’s been reduced from £295 to £221.25.

And if you’re after a Rolling Stones beanie to keep your lugs warm with winter, you can get one in Heather Gray for $30/£30 - a discount from its regular $40/£40 price.

For more great bargains, check out our Black Friday music deals page which is being updated regularly with all our favourite discounts.

The Rolling Stones released their new studio album Hackney Diamonds last month - their first record of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

