Nikki Sixx to release The Heroin Diaries 10th anniversary edition

Nikki Sixx’s 2007 book The Heroin Diaries is to be reissued to mark its 10th anniversary later this month.

The publication takes an unflinching look at the former Motley Crue bassist’s descent into drug addiction during the height of the band’s fame, with the new edition featuring never-before-seen photographs and new chapters. It’s set for release on October 24.

Sixx says: “Over the last 10 years I’ve met so many people who have thanked me for The Heroin Diaries and say that it saved their lives. But the truth is, writing The Heroin Diaries saved my life too.”

In addition, The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack: 10th Anniversary Edition by Sixx AM will be released alongside the book on October 27 via Eleven Seven Music.

It’ll arrive on CD, CD/DVD and on digital services. A limited edition vinyl package will launch later this year. The album features new artwork, personal notes from the band and include three newly re-imagined tracks: Life Is Beautiful 2017, Accidents Can Happen 2017 and Girl With Golden Eyes 2017.

Both the book and the album are available for pre-order via PledgeMusic, along with the previously announced The Heroin Diaries graphic novel.

Watch a lyric video for Life Is Beautiful 2017 below.

