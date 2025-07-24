Stevie Nicks' and Lindsey Buckingham's cryptic social media posts are cryptic no more

Buckingham Nicks, the 1973 studio album by Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, is to finally be reissued.

The news arrives a week after the Fleetwood Mac pair engaged in a choreographed social media campaign, leading many fans to hope that some sort of reunion might be announced.

Instead, it's a long-awaited reissue for an album that's never been released on CD and hasn't been pressed on vinyl since 1982, despite decades of raised and subsequently dashed hopes.

"Everyone agrees that the record needs to come out," Buckingham told Classic Rock in 2014. "But everyone also agrees that it needs to come out at a time when there can be some kind of event to promote it, and no one knows what that is."

“[We] knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together," Nicks tells writer David Fricke in the album's liner notes. "And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning."

"It stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work,” adds Buckingham.

Famously, Mick Fleetwood chanced upon the album's final track, Frozen Love, during a visit to Sound City Studios in Los Angeles in 1973, leading him to invite Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. The guitarist insisted that Nicks also join, and the rest is history.

The reissue has been newly remastered using the original analogue master tapes, and will be available on CD and vinyl, including several different colour variants and a limited edition Rhino "High Fidelity" edition that comes with reissues of two 1973 singles, Crying In The Night b/w Stephanie and Don’t Let Me Down Again b/w Races Are Run.

Buckingham Nicks will be released on September 19 and is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.

Buckingham Nicks - Crying In The Night (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Buckingham Nicks tracklist

Crying In The Night

Stephanie

Without A Leg To Stand On

Crystal

Long Distance Winner

Don’t Let Me Down Again

Django

Races Are Run

Lola (My Love)

Frozen Love