"This record changed our lives forever." Fall Out Boy prepare 20th anniversary edition of breakthrough album From Under The Cork Tree

Fall Out Boy are to release 20th anniversary editions of their breakthrough record From Under The Cork Tree.

The deluxe editions of the Chicago band's 2005 album will include B-sides, covers, alternative mixes, remixes, live BBC radio recordings and more.



From Under The Cork Tree, which includes classic singles Sugar We’re Going Down and Dance, Dance, landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart, earned the band a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, and put frontmen Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz on the covers of magazines worldwide.



"This record changed our lives forever," the band say in a statement. "It’s wild to still be singing these songs together 20 years later & even better that you’re still singing them back."



The limited edition 3-LP or 2-CD deluxe box sets will include a letter from Pete Wentz, a Dance, Dance prom photo frame, a comic book cover inspired by A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than ‘Touch Me, and tour memorabilia from back in the day.

Talking to Louder in 2018 about Sugar We’re Going Down, Pete Wentz recalled, "it’s the song that almost didn’t happen."



"Patrick played that chorus as a throwaway when we were writing in the practice room," Wentz remembered, "and I was like, What was that part? And he couldn’t remember; eventually he did, but it almost never happened. In some ways it was like being on the other side of the precipice, and that was like terrifying and great. We didn’t know what was going to happen."

The new versions of the album are set for release on October 17, and is available for pre-order.