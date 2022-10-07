Nightwish share new video for Noise from their An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World event

Nightwish announce a new Tour Edition of their epic 2020 concept album Human. :II: Nature with the release of a new video for Noise, taken from last year's An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World online stream, which you can watch below.

Released through Nuclear Blast on November 18, to coincide with the start of the band's European tour, Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition) is a luxurious 2CD plus Blu-ray digipak. It will include the studio album, alongside the virtual live show from The Islanders Arms 2021 on Blu-ray, region code free for the first time. Ths was previously available just as a DVD release, and on Blu-ray just in Japan.

“This is definitely one of the coolest things Nightwish has ever done," the band enthuse. “Entwining visual elements, technology and music in such an extraordinary way offers a unique experience to us all.”

Nightwish kick off their delayed European tour in Antwerp on November 20 and will play London's Wembley Area on November 21, Birmingham's World Resorts Arena on November the 22 and Dublin's 3Arena on November 23. The tour culminates in Prague on December 21.

You can view the new artwork and tracklisting for Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition) below.

Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition)

CD 1: Human. :II: Nature.

01. Music

02. Noise

03. Shoemaker

04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How's The Heart?

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness



CD 2: All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World

01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")

08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra



Blu-ray: Virtual Live Show From The Islanders Arms 2021

01. Intro

02. Noise

03. Planet Hell

04. Alpenglow

05. Élan

06. Storytime

07. How's the Heart?

08. Harvest

09. Dark Chest of Wonders

10. I Want My Tears Back

11. Ever Dream

12. Nemo

13. Sleeping Sun

14. Pan

15. Last Ride of the Day

16. Ghost Love Score

17. The Greatest Show on Earth

18. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World: VIII. Ad Astra

