Nightwish share new video for Noise from their An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World event

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Nightwish will release a Tour Edition of Human. :II: Nature in November

Nightwish
(Image credit: Press)

Nightwish announce a new Tour Edition of their epic 2020 concept album Human. :II: Nature with the release of a new video for Noise, taken from last year's An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World online stream, which you can watch below.

Released through Nuclear Blast on November 18, to coincide with the start of the band's European tour, Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition) is a luxurious 2CD plus Blu-ray digipak. It will include the studio album, alongside the virtual live show from The Islanders Arms 2021 on Blu-ray, region code free for the first time. Ths was previously available just as a DVD release, and on Blu-ray just in Japan.

“This is definitely one of the coolest things Nightwish has ever done," the band enthuse. “Entwining visual elements, technology and music in such an extraordinary way offers a unique experience to us all.”

Nightwish kick off their delayed European tour in Antwerp on November 20 and will play London's Wembley Area on November 21, Birmingham's World Resorts Arena on November the 22 and Dublin's 3Arena on November 23. The tour culminates in Prague on December 21.

You can view the new artwork and tracklisting for Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition) below.

Pre-order Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition).

Nightwish

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition)

CD 1:   Human. :II: Nature.
01. Music                                 
02. Noise                                                   
03. Shoemaker                                            
04. Harvest                                                
05. Pan                                                    
06. How's The Heart?                             
07. Procession                                       
08. Tribal                                                   
09. Endlessness       
 
CD 2:   All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra

Blu-ray:  Virtual Live Show From The Islanders Arms 2021
01. Intro   
02. Noise 
03. Planet Hell  
04. Alpenglow  
05. Élan   
06. Storytime 
07. How's the Heart?  
08. Harvest  
09. Dark Chest of Wonders 
10. I Want My Tears Back   
11. Ever Dream 
12. Nemo  
13. Sleeping Sun   
14. Pan   
15. Last Ride of the Day   
16. Ghost Love Score   
17. The Greatest Show on Earth   
18. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World: VIII. Ad Astra   
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

