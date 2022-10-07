Nightwish share new video for Noise from their An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World event

Nightwish announce a new Tour Edition of their epic 2020 concept album Human. :II: Nature with the release of a new video for Noise, taken from last year's An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World online stream, which you can watch below.
Released through Nuclear Blast on November 18, to coincide with the start of the band's European tour, Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition) is a luxurious 2CD plus Blu-ray digipak. It will include the studio album, alongside the virtual live show from The Islanders Arms 2021 on Blu-ray, region code free for the first time. Ths was previously available just as a DVD release, and on Blu-ray just in Japan.
“This is definitely one of the coolest things Nightwish has ever done," the band enthuse. “Entwining visual elements, technology and music in such an extraordinary way offers a unique experience to us all.”
Nightwish kick off their delayed European tour in Antwerp on November 20 and will play London's Wembley Area on November 21, Birmingham's World Resorts Arena on November the 22 and Dublin's 3Arena on November 23. The tour culminates in Prague on December 21.
Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition)
CD 1: Human. :II: Nature.
01. Music
02. Noise
03. Shoemaker
04. Harvest
05. Pan
06. How's The Heart?
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness
CD 2: All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra
Blu-ray: Virtual Live Show From The Islanders Arms 2021
01. Intro
02. Noise
03. Planet Hell
04. Alpenglow
05. Élan
06. Storytime
07. How's the Heart?
08. Harvest
09. Dark Chest of Wonders
10. I Want My Tears Back
11. Ever Dream
12. Nemo
13. Sleeping Sun
14. Pan
15. Last Ride of the Day
16. Ghost Love Score
17. The Greatest Show on Earth
18. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World: VIII. Ad Astra
