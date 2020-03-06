Nightwish launch lyric video for their new single Harvest

Nightwish have released a lyric video for their new single Harvest.

It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming album Human. :II: Nature., which is set to arrive on April 10 through Nuclear Blast.

Harvest also features lead vocals from Troy Donockley, with Nightwish previously sharing the song Noise from the follow-up to 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

Check it out below.

The Finnish outfit are the cover stars of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, where they delve into their epic new double album.

Nightwish leader Tuomas Holopainen tells the magazine: “When we finished Endless Forms Most Beautiful, for me it was like eating a really good meal but still being a bit hungry.

“I felt it was such an important and inspiring subject matter that we needed to do another album. It’s about human, it’s about nature and it’s about human nature. There’s a little word play there.

“The first nine tracks are somehow related to the human. Human facing death. Human empathy. Or stories about being human, sung with a human voice.”

As previously announced, Nightwish will head out on tour across Europe later this year – a run of 17 shows that will kick off at Oslo’s Spektrum on November 16 and conclude with a performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 18.

(Image credit: Future)

Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature.

Nightwish return with Human. :II: Nature – their first studio album since 2015's Endless Forms Most Beautiful. The double album will feature the lead singles Noise and Harvest.View Deal

Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature

CD1

1. Music

2. Noise

3. Shoemaker

4. Harvest

5. Pan

6. How's The Heart?

7. Procession

8. Tribal

9. Endlessness

CD2

1. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

2. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

3. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

4. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

5. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

6. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

7. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal)

8. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra

Nightwish 2020 tour dates

Sep 08: Toronto Meridian Hall, ON

Sep 11: Los Angeles The Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 12: Los Angeles The Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 15: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 16: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Nov 20: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 21: Dusseldorf ISS Dome, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 25: Paris ArcorHotels Arena, France

Nov 26: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 28: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 03: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy

Dec 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 09: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Dec 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Dec 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK