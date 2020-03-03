The new issue of Metal Hammer is a Nightwish mega-pack

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a dream for Nightwish fans, as we go inside their epic new album, Human. :II: Nature., in a world exclusive interview.
Plus, the issue comes with a free Human. :II: Nature. art print, a Nightwish laptop sticker and an exclusive Nightwish pin badge!
Also in the new issue, for the first time, we publish Metal Hammer's final ever interview with Chester Bennington, as the much-missed Linkin Park frontman pays tribute to his friend and Soundgarden icon, Chris Cornell.
On top of that, the new issue also includes brand new features on Black Sabbath, Code Orange, Loathe, Ihsahn, William Duvall, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, Vesperith and many, many more.
All only in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Out now!