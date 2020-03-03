The new issue of Metal Hammer is a Nightwish mega-pack

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a dream for Nightwish fans, as we go inside their epic new album, Human. :II: Nature., in a world exclusive interview.

Plus, the issue comes with a free Human. :II: Nature. art print, a Nightwish laptop sticker and an exclusive Nightwish pin badge!

(Image credit: Future)

Also in the new issue, for the first time, we publish Metal Hammer's final ever interview with Chester Bennington, as the much-missed Linkin Park frontman pays tribute to his friend and Soundgarden icon, Chris Cornell.

(Image credit: Future)

On top of that, the new issue also includes brand new features on Black Sabbath, Code Orange, Loathe, Ihsahn, William Duvall, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, Vesperith and many, many more.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

All only in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Out now!