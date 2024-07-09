Night Of The Prog plans to move festival to Mediterranean cruise

Germany's long-running prog festival, Night Of The Prog, has announced plans to take the event to the ocean with a European rival to America's successful Cruise To The Edge.

This year's event, the Festival's twenty-seventh year, will be the last in its current location at the Loreley Amphitheater from July 19-21.

In a new statement by the organisers, they say, "Night Of The Prog will no longer happen on the Loreley, but we are working on a different concept: NOTP at Sea - a prog cruise sailing from Genoa, Italy on the Mediterranean, which is scheduled to take place at the end of September / beginning of October 2026. More details will follow in due course after this year’s festival is over."

This year's event is headlined by Riverside, Steve Hackett and Big Big Train and will see appearances from Arena, Sylvan, IZZ, Pendragon, Lazuli, Beardfish, Steve Rothery Band, The Flower Kings, Meer and more.

Night Of The Prog started back in 2006, with Fish headlining along with Sylvan and Mostly Autumn. Over the years headline acts have included the creamof the progressive world including Jethro Tull, Tangerine Dream, Marillion, Steve Hackett, Steven Wilson, Opeth, Dream Theater, Transatlantic, Camel, Renaissance, Leprous, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets and more...

(Image credit: Press)