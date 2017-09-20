Airbourne launch trailer for It’s All For Rock N’ Roll DVD

Airbourne have released a teaser trailer for their DVD It’s All For Rock N’ Roll.
The documentary includes never-before-seen live footage and interviews with the band and their road crew. It will be available exclusively in Airbourne’s upcoming Diamond Cuts vinyl box set.
The package will be released on September 29 via Nettwerk Records and also features the band’s first three studio albums: Runnin’ Wild, No Guts. No Glory and Black Dog Barking, along with The B-Sides collection, which contains the tracks Money and Heavy Weight Lover which were previously unreleased.
The band recently told Loudwire: “Money was found covered in piles of dust and reel-to-reel tape. It was part of the recording sessions for No Guts. No Glory and for some reason it just didn’t make the album – but hearing it again today, we’re pumped to get it out there.
“‘Show me the money’ is a double entendre and we’ll let you figure out what it’s about.”
Diamond Cuts is now available for pre-order. Find a list of Airbourne’s upcoming tour dates below.
Main picture: Martin Philbey
