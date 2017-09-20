Airbourne launch trailer for It’s All For Rock N’ Roll DVD

Airbourne have released a teaser trailer for their DVD It’s All For Rock N’ Roll.

The documentary includes never-before-seen live footage and interviews with the band and their road crew. It will be available exclusively in Airbourne’s upcoming Diamond Cuts vinyl box set.

The package will be released on September 29 via Nettwerk Records and also features the band’s first three studio albums: Runnin’ Wild, No Guts. No Glory and Black Dog Barking, along with The B-Sides collection, which contains the tracks Money and Heavy Weight Lover which were previously unreleased.

The band recently told Loudwire: “Money was found covered in piles of dust and reel-to-reel tape. It was part of the recording sessions for No Guts. No Glory and for some reason it just didn’t make the album – but hearing it again today, we’re pumped to get it out there.

“‘Show me the money’ is a double entendre and we’ll let you figure out what it’s about.”

Diamond Cuts is now available for pre-order. Find a list of Airbourne’s upcoming tour dates below.

Main picture: Martin Philbey

Airbourne Diamond Cuts contents

Runnin’ Wild

Stand Up For Rock ‘N’ Roll Runnin’ Wild Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast Diamond In The Rough Fat City Blackjack What’s Eatin’ You Girls In Black Cheap Wine & Cheaper Women Heartbreaker Hellfire

No Guts. No Glory

Born To Kill No Way But The Hard Way Blonde, Bad And Beautiful Raise The Flag Bottom Of The Well White Line Fever It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over Steel Town Chewin’ The Fat Get Busy Livin’ Armed And Dangerous Overdrive Back On The Bottle

Black Dog Barking

Ready To Rock Animalize No One Fits Me (Better Than You) Back In The Game Firepower Live It Up Woman Like That Hungry Cradle To The Grave Black Dog Barking

The B-Sides

Stand & Deliver Red Dress Woman Hotter Than Hell Dirty Angel Heads Are Gonna Roll Kickin’ It Old School Heavy Weight Lover Devil’s Child Loaded Gun My Dynamite Will Blow You Sky High (And Get Ya Moanin’ After Midnight) Rattle Your Bones Money Party In The Penthouse You Got The Skills (To Pay The Bills) Jack Attack

Sep 27: Southsea Pyramids, UK

Sep 29: St petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Sep 30: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

Oct 10: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 12: Leuven Depot, Belgium

Oct 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 15: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 16: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Oct 17: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden

Oct 23: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Oct 24: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 25: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Oct 27: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 28: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Oct 29: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Oct 31: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Nov 02: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Nov 03: Vienna Simm City Festsaal, Austria

Nov 04: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria

Nov 06: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

Nov 07: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 08: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 10: Noth Wales Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 14: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Nov 15: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 20: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Nov 22: Nottingham Rock City, UK

