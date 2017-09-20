Trending

Airbourne launch trailer for It’s All For Rock N’ Roll DVD

By News  

Watch teaser trailer for Airbourne’s It’s All For Rock N’ Roll documentary which will be included in upcoming Diamond Cuts box set

Airbourne
(Image: © Martin Philbey)

Airbourne have released a teaser trailer for their DVD It’s All For Rock N’ Roll.

The documentary includes never-before-seen live footage and interviews with the band and their road crew. It will be available exclusively in Airbourne’s upcoming Diamond Cuts vinyl box set.

The package will be released on September 29 via Nettwerk Records and also features the band’s first three studio albums: Runnin’ Wild, No Guts. No Glory and Black Dog Barking, along with The B-Sides collection, which contains the tracks Money and Heavy Weight Lover which were previously unreleased.

The band recently told Loudwire: “Money was found covered in piles of dust and reel-to-reel tape. It was part of the recording sessions for No Guts. No Glory and for some reason it just didn’t make the album – but hearing it again today, we’re pumped to get it out there.

“‘Show me the money’ is a double entendre and we’ll let you figure out what it’s about.”

Diamond Cuts is now available for pre-order. Find a list of Airbourne’s upcoming tour dates below.

Main picture: Martin Philbey

Airbourne Diamond Cuts contents

Runnin’ Wild

  1. Stand Up For Rock ‘N’ Roll
  2. Runnin’ Wild
  3. Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast
  4. Diamond In The Rough
  5. Fat City
  6. Blackjack
  7. What’s Eatin’ You
  8. Girls In Black
  9. Cheap Wine & Cheaper Women
  10. Heartbreaker
  11. Hellfire

No Guts. No Glory

  1. Born To Kill
  2. No Way But The Hard Way
  3. Blonde, Bad And Beautiful
  4. Raise The Flag
  5. Bottom Of The Well
  6. White Line Fever
  7. It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over
  8. Steel Town
  9. Chewin’ The Fat
  10. Get Busy Livin’
  11. Armed And Dangerous
  12. Overdrive
  13. Back On The Bottle

Black Dog Barking

  1. Ready To Rock
  2. Animalize
  3. No One Fits Me (Better Than You)
  4. Back In The Game
  5. Firepower
  6. Live It Up
  7. Woman Like That
  8. Hungry
  9. Cradle To The Grave
  10. Black Dog Barking

The B-Sides

  1. Stand & Deliver
  2. Red Dress Woman
  3. Hotter Than Hell
  4. Dirty Angel
  5. Heads Are Gonna Roll
  6. Kickin’ It Old School
  7. Heavy Weight Lover
  8. Devil’s Child
  9. Loaded Gun
  10. My Dynamite Will Blow You Sky High (And Get Ya Moanin’ After Midnight)
  11. Rattle Your Bones
  12. Money
  13. Party In The Penthouse
  14. You Got The Skills (To Pay The Bills)
  15. Jack Attack

Airbourne 2017 tour dates

Sep 27: Southsea Pyramids, UK
Sep 29: St petersburg Club Zal, Russia
Sep 30: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia
Oct 10: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 12: Leuven Depot, Belgium
Oct 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Oct 15: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Oct 16: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Oct 17: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden
Oct 23: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden
Oct 24: Malmo KB, Sweden
Oct 25: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany
Oct 27: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Oct 28: Wroclaw A2, Poland
Oct 29: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Oct 31: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany
Nov 02: Munich TonHalle, Germany
Nov 03: Vienna Simm City Festsaal, Austria
Nov 04: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria
Nov 06: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany
Nov 07: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 08: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Nov 10: Noth Wales Hard Rock Hell, UK
Nov 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 14: Manchester O2 Academy, UK
Nov 15: London Roundhouse, UK
Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK
Nov 19: Oxford O2 Academy, UK
Nov 20: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK
Nov 22: Nottingham Rock City, UK

