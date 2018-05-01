New Whitesnake album Flesh & Blood delayed until 2019

Whitesnake’s record label Frontiers Music srl have reported that the band’s next album Flesh & Blood will be pushed back to 2019.

It was revealed last month that Whitesnake would release the single Shut Up & Kiss Me ahead of their 13th record. But fans hoping to hear their first album of new material since 2011’s Forevermore will have a bit longer to wait.

A statement on the label’s Facebook page reads: “It is with great disappointment that, following technical issues whilst mixing the new Flesh & Blood album, Whitesnake, David Coverdale and Frontiers have mutually agreed to delay the album’s release until early 2019.

“The release of the new studio record will coincide with Whitesnake’s Flesh & Blood world tour.

“Whitesnake would like to express their sincere regrets to their fans all over the world for any and all disappointment and promise that the album and tour will be worth waiting for.”

Sessions for the album were delayed last year while frontman Coverdale recovered from illness.

He told the Trunk Nation radio show: “I got that horrible H3 flu, which took me out for, I think, about six weeks before I started to feel like myself again.

“It was horrifying. It was that strain of flu that the anti-flu vaccination didn't cover. It was just an evil, evil, evil strain of flu."

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Whitesnake will head out on the road from next month with Foreigner and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience on the Juke Box Heroes tour.

Foreigner/Whitesnake/Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Juke Box Heroes Tour dates

Jun 15: Bangor Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, ME - BUY TICKETS

Jun 16: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY - BUY TICKETS

Jun 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY - BUY TICKETS

Jun 20: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA - BUY TICKETS

Jun 22: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY - BUY TICKETS

Jun 23: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ - BUY TICKETS

Jun 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH - BUY TICKETS

Jun 27: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA - BUY TICKETS

Jun 29: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA - BUY TICKETS

Jun 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ - BUY TICKETS

Jul 03: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC - BUY TICKETS

Jul 04: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC - BUY TICKETS

Jul 06: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN - BUY TICKETS

Jul 07: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA - BUY TICKETS

Jul 08: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC - BUY TICKETS

Jul 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH - BUY TICKETS

Jul 11: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL - BUY TICKETS

Jul 13: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN - BUY TICKETS

Jul 15: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI - BUY TICKETS

Jul 17: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO - BUY TICKETS

Jul 18: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO - BUY TICKETS

Jul 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX - BUY TICKETS

Jul 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX - BUY TICKETS

Jul 24: Denver Pepsi Center, CO - BUY TICKETS

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA - BUY TICKETS

Jul 28: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA - BUY TICKETS

Jul 31: Chula VistaMattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA - BUY TICKETS

Aug 01: Irvine Five Point Amphitheater, CA - BUY TICKETS