New Public Service Broadcasting album The Last Flight tells the story of Amelia Earhart's last doomed flight

Conceptual pop proggers Public Service Broadcasting have announced that their brand new studio album, The Last Flight, will be based around the final doomed flight of pioneering female “aviatrix” Amelia Earhart.

The Last Flight is the band's first album since 2021's Berlin-based concept album Bright Magic and will be released through SO Recordings on October 4. The band have also shared the video for the first single from the album Electra, which you can watch below.

"The song is about Amelia Earhart's plane, the marvellously named Electra," explains J. Willgoose Esq. "To match the name, the vibrancy and the excitement of the aircraft, the track is full of pulsing electronics and interlocking, percussive melody lines, plus pace."

Aged 25, Earhart flew higher than any woman before her in 1922, and in the years that followed was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, setting multiple speed and distance records. In 1937 Earhart announced that she would circumnavigate the globe in her Lockheed Model 10-E Electra aircraft. She crossed the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. She left Papua New Guinea to fly to Howland Island in the Central Pacific but never made it.

"I wanted to do a woman-focused story, because most of the archive we have access to is overwhelmingly male. I was initially drawn in by Earhart’s final fight, rather than the successes that she had, but the more I read the more I became fascinated by her. Her bravery and her aeronautical achievements were extraordinary, but her philosophy and the dignity that she had… she was an outstanding person.

"The final flight is the spine of the journey: the story jumps off at different points, and examines different facets of her personality, her relationship with her husband, her attitude to flying, her attitude to existing. She gave herself, I think, less than a 50% chance of survival when she flew the Atlantic alone. To put yourself, willingly, in those situations… I think it says something about that drive at the heart of humanity.

"However The Last Flight isn’t doom-laden or covered in grief. There’s adventure, freedom, the joy of being alive. The reason why she wanted to fly was to find the beauty in living – ‘to know the reason why I’m alive, and to feel that every minute.’ The flight did fail, but she was right. Of all the people we’ve written about, I have the deepest respect and admiration for her."

Unlike previous PSB albums, The Last Flight does not feature does not feature original first-person testimony, but dialogue newly recorded by actors, including Kate Graham who read Amelia. The band used Earhart’s own writings including 1937’s Last Flight and her biography East To The Dawn by Susan Butler, as source material.

The Last Flight was recorded in the band’s southeast London studio, while strings with the London Contemporary Orchestra were recorded at The Church in north London. Guests on the album include Carl Broemel from My Morning Jacket, Berlin voices Andreya Casablanca and EERA who both appeared on Bright Magic, as well as This Is The Kit’s Kate Stables.

The Prog Award-winning quartet will tour the UK and Europe throughout October and November (see all dates below) and will also open for Manic Street Preachers at Trentham Live on August 22.

They have also announced a series of Instore / Outstore appearances for the album release week in early October. They will appear at:

Oct 4: Leeds, Crash - daytime - Store - signing only

Oct 4: Manchester, Piccadilly - evening - Outstore at Night & Day

Oct 5: Liverpool, Jacaranda - evening - Outstore at The Baltic

Oct 6: UK, Southampton, Vinilo - evening - Outstore at The Brook

Oct 7: UK, Bristol, Rough Trade - evening - Outstore at Strange Brew

Oct 8: UK, Kingston, Banquet - evening - Outstore at Pryzm

Get tickets.

Pre-order The Last Flight.

Public Service Broadcasting - Electra - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: So Records)

Public Service Broadcasting European and UK tour 2024

Oct 11: IRE Cork Cyprus Avenue

Oct 12: UK Belfast The Telegraph Building

Oct 13: IRE Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

Oct 16: UK Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 17: UK Aberdeen Music Hall Aberdeen

Oct 18: UK Manchester Albert Hall

Oct 19: UK Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Oct 21: UK Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Oct 22: UK Nottingham Rock City

Oct 24: UK Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Oct 25: UK Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 26: UK Bristol Bristol Beacon

Oct 28: UK Cardiff Cardiff University, Great Hall

Oct 29: UK London Roundhouse

Oct 30: UK Brighton Brighton Dome

Oct 31: UK Aylesbury Friars Aylesbury at The Waterside Theatre

Nov 10: NED Amsterdam Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Nov 11: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique Club

Nov 12: GER Cologne Gebäude 9

Nov 13: NED Groningen Vera

Nov 14: GER Hamburg Knust

Nov 16: NOR Oslo Blå

Nov 17: SWE Stockholm Kägelbanan

Nov 18: DEN Copenhagen Vega

Nov 19: GER Berlin Columbia Theatre

Nov 20: GER Munich Ampere

Nov 21: SWI Zurich Mascotte

Nov 23: ITA Milan Arci Bellezza

Nov 25: SPA Barcelona La Nau

Nov 26: SPA Madrid Sala Copérnico

Nov 27: SPA San Sebastian Dabadaba Club

Nov 29: FRA ParisPetit Bain

Get tickets.