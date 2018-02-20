New Mallory Knox lineup release Black Holes video

Mallory Knox have released a video for their new track Black Holes.

It’s the band’s first material since the departure of frontman Mikey Chapman, with bassist Sam Douglas taking over vocal duties.

Douglas says: “I think it shows a completely different side to my voice. In taking on lead vocals, that was something I wanted to be able to show from the get go.

“It’s a song we’ve played at rehearsal for a while and we’re all really excited about integrating it into the set.”

As for the lyrics, Douglas adds: “It’s all too easy in this day and age to post every single thought we have online, and at times too much can be said. Everybody seems to be so quick to have an opinion on something, which they often know nothing about – and I struggle to defend how much negativity is spouted online.

“We really wanted to make sure that emotion was captured in the recording and our producer Adrian Bushby really brought out the bare bones of the song in the best way.”

He continues: “It’s a conscious effort to go back to basics. We really want the listener to be able to hear every part being played and I feel we’ve achieved that.”

Mallory Knox will head out on the road across the UK later this year. Find a list of their live dates below.

Apr 16 Brighton The Haunt

Apr 17 Cardiff The Globe

Apr 18: Exeter Cavern

Apr 20: Stoke Sugarmill

Apr 22: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 23: Manchester Rebellion

Apr 24: Birmingham Mama Roux’s

Apr 26: Nottingham Bodega

Apr 28: Selby Pop Punk Pile-Up Festival

May 05: Charisworth Farm Teddy Rocks Festival, UK

May 06: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

Jun 02: London Camden Rocks

Jul 28: Bristol Fat Lip Festival, UK

