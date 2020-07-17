Neal Morse shares video for his new track In The Name Of The Lord

Neal Morse has released a video for his new track titled In The Name Of The Lord.

The song will feature on the former Spock’s Beard frontman’s upcoming prog concept album Sola Gratia – out on September 11 via InsideOut Music.

Speaking about the new single, Morse says: “As I was gathering a bunch of random ideas in February for this album, when I got home and started to put it together, the riff that starts this song was the very first thing I recorded.

“I couldn’t play the riff and sing at the same time so I wrote it separately. The chorus came from some ideas I had while early morning walking in Sydney, Australia.”

Morse adds: “Sola Gratia is the only album Mike Portnoy, Randy George and I made remotely and I think they absolutely killed it!

“Lyrically, I am fascinated by the conversion of Saul of Tarsus to Paul the Apostle. The fact the he starts off persecuting christians and then becomes the guy who writes most of the New Testament is a rich story. There’s so much to it... it may become a series!”

Morse will also be joined on Sola Gratia by Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer and Gideon Klein.

Sola Gratia will be released on CD, 2LP/CD, as a limited CD/DVD Digipak featuring a making-of documentary and on digital and streaming platforms. The cover art was created by Thomas Ewerhard.

Morse will debut Sola Gratia live at his annual Morsefest convention on September 18 and 19.

Main pic: Jim Arbogast

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Neal Morse: Sola Gratia

1. Preface

2. Overture

3. In The Name Of The Lord

4. Ballyhoo (The Chosen Ones)

5. March Of The Pharisees

6. Building A Wall

7. Sola Intermezzo

8. Overflow

9. Warmer Than The Sunshine

10. Never Change

11. Seemingly Sincere

12. The Light On The Road To Damascus

13. The Glory Of The Lord

14. Now I Can See/The Great Commission