Ne Obliviscaris announce UK and European tour

Ne Obliviscaris have announced a UK and European tour.

The Australian outfit previously revealed a run of dates in their homeland and New Zealand in February – now they’ve added 15 European shows which will take place throughout March and April.

The band say: “Finally, we are coming to Europe for an extensive tour playing our full 90-plus minutes headlining set.

“If your city or country is missing, have no fear, expect a lot more shows on the way which will be announced in the new year as we are definitely aiming to get to as many places as possible.”

Ne Obliviscaris have lined up the shows in support of their latest studio album Urn, which was released in October.

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

Feb 09: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia

Feb 10: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Feb 14: Canberra The Basement, Australia

Feb 15: Newcastle The Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Feb 16: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia

Feb 17: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Feb 21: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand

Feb 22: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand

Feb 24: Perth Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Australia

Mar 25: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Mar 27: Glasgow Audio, UK

Mar 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 29: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Mar 30: London The Dome, UK

Mar 31: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Apr 01: Cologne MTC, Germany

Apr 02: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Apr 04: Munich Backstage, Germany

Apr 05: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany

Apr 06: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Apr 08: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 09: Oslo Blå, Norway

Apr 10: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden

Apr 12: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Ne Obliviscaris, live in London