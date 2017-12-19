Ne Obliviscaris announce UK and European tour

Ne Obliviscaris have announced a UK and European tour.
The Australian outfit previously revealed a run of dates in their homeland and New Zealand in February – now they’ve added 15 European shows which will take place throughout March and April.
The band say: “Finally, we are coming to Europe for an extensive tour playing our full 90-plus minutes headlining set.
“If your city or country is missing, have no fear, expect a lot more shows on the way which will be announced in the new year as we are definitely aiming to get to as many places as possible.”
Ne Obliviscaris have lined up the shows in support of their latest studio album Urn, which was released in October.
Find a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below.
- 2017: Metal Hammer's big review
- Watch Ne Obliviscaris guitarist shred through Pyrrhic
- The best rock magazine subscription deals 2017
- Vote In The 2017 Prog Readers' Poll
Ne Obliviscaris 2018 tour dates
Feb 09: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia
Feb 10: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia
Feb 14: Canberra The Basement, Australia
Feb 15: Newcastle The Cambridge Hotel, Australia
Feb 16: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia
Feb 17: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia
Feb 21: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand
Feb 22: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand
Feb 24: Perth Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Australia
Mar 25: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Mar 27: Glasgow Audio, UK
Mar 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Mar 29: Manchester Rebellion, UK
Mar 30: London The Dome, UK
Mar 31: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Apr 01: Cologne MTC, Germany
Apr 02: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Apr 04: Munich Backstage, Germany
Apr 05: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany
Apr 06: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany
Apr 08: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Apr 09: Oslo Blå, Norway
Apr 10: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden
Apr 12: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland