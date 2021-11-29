Naxatras release video for mesmerising new single Journey To Narahmon

Greek prog-psych quartet Naxatras have released a visualiser video for their brand new single Journey To Narahmon, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album IV, which will be released on February and is now available to pre-order from the link below.

At the same time the band have announced a European tour for April, although sadly there are no UK dates. You can view the tour dates below.

IV sees Naxatras expanding their early jam-based psychedelic approach, drawing inspiration from 70s prog. The new album sees the addition of keyboard player Pantelis Kargas to the band's line-up.

Pre-order IV.

Naxatras European Tour dates:

Mar 31: BUL Sofia Mixtape 5

Apr 1: SER Novi Sad SKCNS Fabrika

Apr 2: HUN Budapest Akvárium Klub Official

Apr 3: CRO Zagreb Klub Močvara

Apr 5: AUS Vienna ((szene)) Wien

Apr 6: AUSLinz Stwst Stadtwerkstatt

Apr 8: GER Munich Feierwerk

Apr 9: GER Jena KuBa

Apr 13: SWE Stockholm Hus 7

Apr 15: DEN Copenhagen VEGA

Apr 17: GER Hamburg Knust Hamburg

Apr 18: GER Dresden Chemiefabrik Dresden (Chemo)

Apr 20: GER Berlin Bi Nuu

Apr 21: GER Dortmund JunkYard

Apr 23: NED Rotterdam Podium Grounds

Apr 24: FRA Paris La Maroquinerie

Apr 26: FRA Marseille Le Molotov

Apr 27: SPA San Sebastian Dabadaba

Apr 28: SPA Madrid SALA CARACOL MADRID

Apr 29: SPA Barcelona (ES), Sala Upload Barcelona

Apr 30: POR Porto Hard Club