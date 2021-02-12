Nad Sylvan releases video for new single The Stolen Child

Steve Hackett vocalist Nad Sylvan has released a video for his brand new single The Stolen Child. The new song, inspired by the poet W.B. Yeats (as is the whole of the new album), is the first track to be taken from Sylvan's upcoming album Spritus Mundi, which will be released through InsideOut Music on April 9.

”The Stolen Child is one of W B Yeats’ most popular early poems first published in Irish Monthly in 1896,"says Sylvan. "Like much of his early work, it is based on the myths and legends he heard from local people while growing up in County Sligo. I feel this song is a very captivating take on the lyrical content and will place you in a colourful dreamy landscape which will take you back to your own gullible childhood. Let the fairies come and get you.”

After concluding his Vampirate trilogy of releases, Sylvan has changed course on his upcoming fourth album by converting poems of WB Yeats into music.

Sylvan has previously released videos for You've Got To Find A Way and The Fisherman.

Pre-order Spiritus Mundi.