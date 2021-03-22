Nad Sylvan releases new video for new single The Hawk

Steve Hackett vocalist Nad Sylvan has released a video for his brand new single The Hawk. It'se taken from Sylvan's upcoming album Spritus Mundi, which will be released through InsideOut Music on April 9. The new album sees Sylvan taking the poems of W. B. Yeats and placing them in a musical setting.

“This is the first video entirely made by me on a more professional level, mostly shot at my home in Sweden," explains Sylvan. "The song is yet another tribute to WB Yeats, the famous Irish poet and it features myself joined by Andrew Laitres, Jonas Reingold, Mirkko De Maio & Neil Whitford.”

The Hawk features in Nobel Prize winning poet William Butler Yeats' 1919 collection Wild Swans At Coole. After concluding his Vampirate trilogy of releases, Sylvan has changed course on his upcoming fourth album by converting poems of W. B. Yeats into music.

"Yeats poems are filled with double and hidden messages," says Sylvan, who has previously released videos for The Fisherman and The Stolen Child.

Pre-order Spiritus Mundi.