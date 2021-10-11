Mystery X release video for new single Lonely

Swedish prog metallers Mystery X have released a video for their brand new single Lonely, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the Norrtälje quartet's upcoming album Imprisoned which will be released through Frontiers Records on December 10. The new album is based on the lives of the group members during its making, guiding its listeners through various emotional stages.

The band originally meant to record the epic twenty minute title track intending for it to be released as a standalone track. They then decided to add four additional songs and turn it into a full length album, realising that the material they were laying down was a big step up in quality.

Mysery Xoriginally formed in 2013 in Norrtälje, just outside Stockholm, when guitarist/lead vocalist/violinist Martin Björklund, bassist Alfonso Flores, guitarist Jonas Vedin and drummer/vocalist Denis Diaz all met while studying music together at school. Subsequently continuing their studies in different cities, they eventually returned home, regrouped and formed Mercury X. The band have released two album independently.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for Imprisoned below.

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Mystery X: Imprisoned

1. Until The Break Of Day

2. The Light In Your Eyes

3. Lonely

4. Imprisoned

5. The Sound Of Nothing