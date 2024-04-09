MWWB singer Jessica Ball shares atmospheric new video for In Your Night as Eye

Jessica Ball, frontwoman with MWWB, previously known as heavy retro prog rockers Mammoth Wee Wizard Bastard, has shared a video for her new single under her project Eye. You can watch the video for In The Night below.

Eye sees the Welsh singer-songwriter/musician shifting into more atmospheric musical territory not dissimilar to Chelsea Wolfe or even Portishead, but with some of MWWB trademark riffing. The new outfit will release their debut album Dark Light through New Heavy Sounds on April 26.

"These songs have been many years in the making," says Ball. "Some of these ideas were crafted before MWWB, this is something I've always wanted to do. Over the last couple of years, I’ve spent some time on finishing and crafting these ideas and pieces of music into songs. Some were snippets of lyrics from my early twenties which reflect on what seems like a different person. I think it’s quite poetic how it’s all come together now.

"I was also encouraged after finding musicians who understood the vision and style I was trying to achieve, and of course my experience of being in MWWB. I’m a guitarist above all, and I loved reconnecting with guitar again. It feels like all my influences and favourite styles have come together in this album. Shoegaze, doom, folk, dream pop... It’s a real mix bag but as a whole, it represents many different stages of my life and tells a story."

Ball had relocated from Wrexham to join her new partner, veteran Welsh musician Gid Goundrey (Gulp, Ghostlawns, Martin Carr), in Cardiff just as the pandemic era dawned. Confined to their small Grangetown flat, the pair found themselves creating new music together, along with keyboard player Jonny.

Dark Light will be available as a deluxe limited vinyl edition green/purple half-and-half effect vinyl, with full download included as well as limited edition CD and on all digital platforms. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Dark Light.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: New Heavy Sounds)

Eye: Dark Light

1. Window

2. Dark Light

3. The Other Sees

4. In Your Night

5. In The Sun Eternally

6. Respair

7. Out Of Sight

8. Stilllness

9. See Yourself

10. Rescue You