Muse to release a video every day for a month - first now online

Muse have launched a series of music videos to accompany their single Dig Down. Using techniques from the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the band will create a new lyric video every day for a month. The first of the videos is featured below, and each new film will be available at ai.muse.mu.

The videos feature footage taken from television broadcasts, edited so that the figures onscreen voice the lyrics to Dig Down.

The videos are created by the Miami-based technology and art collective Branger Briz, who describe themselves as “a full-service digital practice made up of strategists, programmers, artists, and educators bent on articulating contemporary culture.”

“AI is so often deployed in a very invisible way,” say the company. “So it was exciting to collaborate on a project with the band that brings it to the fore. We think it’s important to have public discourse about the promise and perils of these emerging and incredibly influential technologies and it’s great to work with Muse to instigate those conversations.”

Muse will perform at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire in aid of homeless charity The Passage in August. Tickets for the gig will go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 6, via Ticketmaster. The band follow that with headline shows at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Muse 2017 tour dates

Jul 15: Ottawa RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 18: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 22: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 01: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 03: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 05: Montreal Osheaga Festival, QC

Aug 23: Belfast Vital, UK

Aug 25: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 15: San Diego Del Mar Racetrack, CA

Sep 18: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 23: Las Vegas Life Is Beautiful, NV

