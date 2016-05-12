Muse launch animated Aftermath promo

Muse have released an animated video for their track Aftermath.
Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard worked with Japanese director Tekken on the short. Tekken previously collaborated with the trio on promos for Follow Me and Exogenesis: Symphony Part 3 (Redemption).
Aftermath appeared on the band’s 2015 album Drones. And months after its 2015 summer release, Howard revealed they’d already started thinking of the follow-up.
He said: “We’ve talked about it – but we haven’t really talked about when or where.
“I just know we need to do something really different to anything we’ve done before. It’s time to kind of lose our minds a little bit more in the studio, and delve into areas of music that we’re not used to or comfortable with.”
Muse are currently on tour across Europe, with their next stop scheduled in Milan this weekend where they’ll play six nights at the city’s Mediolarum Forum.
Muse 2016 tour dates
May 14: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy
May 15: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy
May 17: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy
May 18: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy
May 20: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy
May 21: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy
Jun 03: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 04: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 06: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Jun 08: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Jun 09: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Jun 11: Stockholm Globen, Sweden
Jun 12: Fornebu Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 14: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Jun 16: Riga Arena, Latvia
Jun 17: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 21: Moscow Olimpiski, Russia
Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK
Jun 28: Paris Eiffel Tower, France
Jun 30: Marmande Garorock, France
Jul 02: Montreaux Jass Festival, Switzerland
Jul 08: Kiev U-Park Festival, Ukraine
Jul 14: Bern Gurten Festival, Switzerland
Jul 16: Benicasim FIB, Spain
Jul 18: Nimes Festival, France
Jul 19: Nyon Paleo Festival, Switzerland
Jul 23: Athens Ejekt Festival, Greece
Jul 26: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park, Turkey
Aug 06: Reykjavik Laugardalsholl, Iceland
Aug 13: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary
Aug 19: Biddinghuizen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands
Aug 20: Konstanz Rock Am See, Germany