Muse launch animated Aftermath promo

Muse have released an animated video for their track Aftermath.

Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard worked with Japanese director Tekken on the short. Tekken previously collaborated with the trio on promos for Follow Me and Exogenesis: Symphony Part 3 (Redemption).

Aftermath appeared on the band’s 2015 album Drones. And months after its 2015 summer release, Howard revealed they’d already started thinking of the follow-up.

He said: “We’ve talked about it – but we haven’t really talked about when or where.

“I just know we need to do something really different to anything we’ve done before. It’s time to kind of lose our minds a little bit more in the studio, and delve into areas of music that we’re not used to or comfortable with.”

Muse are currently on tour across Europe, with their next stop scheduled in Milan this weekend where they’ll play six nights at the city’s Mediolarum Forum.

May 14: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy

May 15: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy

May 17: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy

May 18: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy

May 20: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy

May 21: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy

Jun 03: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 04: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 06: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Jun 08: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Jun 09: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Jun 11: Stockholm Globen, Sweden

Jun 12: Fornebu Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 14: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jun 16: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jun 17: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 21: Moscow Olimpiski, Russia

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 28: Paris Eiffel Tower, France

Jun 30: Marmande Garorock, France

Jul 02: Montreaux Jass Festival, Switzerland

Jul 08: Kiev U-Park Festival, Ukraine

Jul 14: Bern Gurten Festival, Switzerland

Jul 16: Benicasim FIB, Spain

Jul 18: Nimes Festival, France

Jul 19: Nyon Paleo Festival, Switzerland

Jul 23: Athens Ejekt Festival, Greece

Jul 26: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park, Turkey

Aug 06: Reykjavik Laugardalsholl, Iceland

Aug 13: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary

Aug 19: Biddinghuizen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands

Aug 20: Konstanz Rock Am See, Germany

