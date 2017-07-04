Muse to play intimate London charity show

Muse have announced that they’ll play a special intimate charity show in London next month.

Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard have lined up the performance at The O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on August 19 in aid of The Passage – the city’s largest voluntary sector resource centre for homeless and vulnerable people.

Bellamy says: “We have admired The Passage’s work for a while now. Their work is vital to the community in London.

“We are looking forward to doing our bit to help the amazing staff and volunteers and the homeless people who benefit from their tireless hard work.”

The Passage’s CEO Mick Clarke adds: “The Passage is really grateful that Muse are doing a concert to raise money for, and awareness of, the vital work we do to end homelessness for those who come to our doors.

“It is frighteningly easy to end up on the street and this concert helps ensure that The Passage will be there for those who have nowhere else to turn to.”

Billed as a ‘by request’ show, ticket holders can choose up to 10 of their favourite Muse tracks and all votes submitted will be collated and used to curate the set on the night.

In May, Muse released their latest single Dig Down and will head back out on tour later this month with dates scheduled across North America. They’ll then return to Europe in August to headline Reading and Leeds.

Tickets for the London gig will go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 6, via Ticketmaster, with all profits going directly to the charity. Muse fan club members and Reading and Leeds ticket holders will have access to an exclusive pre-sale 48 hours in advance.

Jul 15: Ottawa RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 18: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 22: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 01: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 03: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 05: Montreal Osheaga Festival, QC

Aug 23: Belfast Vital, UK

Aug 25: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 15: San Diego Del Mar Racetrack, CA

Sep 18: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 23: Las Vegas Life Is Beautiful, NV

