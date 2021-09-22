Mudvayne thwarted by Covid as vocalist Chad Gray tests positive

Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray has tested positive for Coronavirus. As a result, the nu-metal icons have been forced to cancel their appearance at this weekend's Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky, US.

Chad Gray and co. were scheduled to play at the Kentucky rock festival accompanied by Metallica, Judas Priest and more. Taking their place on the line up is Breaking Benjamin.

Alongside Gray, “a few staff members” have also tested positive for the virus. Mudvayne have posted an official statement onto their Instagram page that reads:

“After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. The safety of our organisation, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend.

“Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend. We look forward to getting everyone healthy and ready for our Aftershock and Welcome To Rockville performances later this year. We appreciate your love and support throughout these unprecedented times.”

Recently, coronavirus has been spreading throughout the world of rock and metal at a rapid rate. Last month, it was revealed that Korn's Jonathan Davis, Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Kiss' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley and Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson had also all tested positive for Covid-19.