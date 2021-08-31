Kiss postpone more shows as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was announced by the band on social media.

The statement read, "Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly."

The isolation period necessitates the postponement of seven shows on the band's current End Of The Road. The affected dates are:

Aug 26: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 28: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Aug 29: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 02: Dayton Wright State University Nutter Center, OH

Sep 04: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 05: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Paul Stanley confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID five days ago after rumours about his health began to circulate online, and yesterday he tweeted, "My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my ass. It's over now."

Both Stanley and Simmons are breakthrough cases who'd been vaccinated against the virus. Even though vaccines are highly effective - offering strong protection against hospitalisation and death - breakthrough cases are expected before population immunity reaches sufficient levels to decrease transmission further.

Simmons recently told California radio station KLOS that he's in favour of vaccine mandates, saying, "Seven hundred thousand Americans - close to it - are dead because of COVID. Of course it should be a law. As soon as you endanger other people. You do not have the right to smoke in a restaurant or in buildings. You don't have that right. You know why? Because you're endangering other people."