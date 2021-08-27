Kiss frontman Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID

Kiss were forced to cancel their show in Pennsylvania last night (Thursday) after frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

Stanley tweeted the news after rumours regarding his health began to circulate online. "People! I am fine! I am not in ICU!" he tweeted. "My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense."

He clarified his status in a second tweet, saying, "A full press release will be issued shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow."

More did indeed follow, as the band's show at The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, was subsequently cancelled.

In a statement on Instagram, the band's management said, "Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines."

News regarding Kiss's next dates on their End Of The Road World Tour has not yet been announced. The band are due to play at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC today (Friday) and at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, GA tomorrow.