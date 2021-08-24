Corey Taylor ‘out of the woods’ after contracting Covid-19 made him ‘the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life’

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has reassured concerned fans that he is recovering from the effects of contracting Covid-19 during his recent American solo tour, but says that the virus left him feeling “the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life.”

“Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been,” the singer added in a video message posted on his social media channels, urging fans to book vaccine jabs.

Revealing that he is “out of the woods” having been laid low by the virus, Taylor said that he’s still currently testing positive, “but the fever’s gone, aches are gone.”

“I’m sweating everything out,” he said. “I’m still congested, but I’m slowly but surely making my way. It shouldn’t be too much longer before I test negative, so that’s great.”



“This is the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life. Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been. But because I had that extra little bit of protection, it definitely helped me get through it. So, go, go, go. If you’re still on the fence, I’m telling you right now, it’s the best thing you can do for yourself.”

Just a little update on how I’m recovering. Thanks so much to everyone who sent their best wishes and to friends and family who reached out. pic.twitter.com/haWwWZbdN3August 23, 2021 See more

Ahead of the his tour, Taylor was asked by Consequence if he believed that it should be mandatory for gig-goers to show proof of their Covid-19 status as a requirement for admission.



“People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil,” the singer responded. “Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no. Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a fucking asshole, and you shouldn’t be let in anyway.”



Taylor will resume touring with Slipknot in September, with the Iowa nontet due to headline night one of the Inkcarceration festival on September 10, before beginning their 28-date US Knotfest Roadshow trek. The group announced European tour dates for summer 2022 last week.