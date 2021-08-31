Korn's Jonathan Davis "struggling with COVID after-effects", requires oxygen tank to complete performance

Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch reveals frontman Jonathan Davis is still “struggling with COVID after-effects”.

Davis tested positive for the virus on August 14, which forced the band to cancel and postpone multiple shows on their current US tour.

Korn returned to the stage last Friday on August 27 for a performance at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois. However, Davis told the audience that he was still "feeling very weak", but was determined to continue as he "refused to fucking cancel" another show.

The frontman conducted the majority of the performance from his throne – aside from when playing the bagpipes – and took occasional breaks to breathe from an oxygen tank.

Following the show, bandmate Welch took to Instagram to offer an explanation as to Davis' current health status, where he confirmed the singer is still fighting the after-effects of Coronavirus. Welch explains, "He’s physically weak and having a mental battle. And any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him – prayers, all of it.

"We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you’re going to, throw him some love and energy, man – he needs you more than ever.”

Korn, who are in the midst of their US summer tour with still a stretch to go before wrapping up on October 3, are on the road with Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz, who is filling in for Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu. Fieldy announced he would be taking a break from performing with Korn in June to deal with various personal issues, and to avoid bringing ‘tension or bad vibes to the circle’.