Mountainscape share video for epic new track Atoms Unfurling

UK post-rock trip Mountainscape have shared a new video for their epic nine-minute new track Atoms Unfurling, which you can watch below.

It's the title track of the Reading-based band's upcoming second album, which will be released on October 21.

"This new album builds upon the foundations of the band’s sound delivered on [debut album] Acceptance and will take the listener on aural journeys from soft, almost meditative ambience through to crushing riffs and explosions of blastbeat-fuelled walls of melodic layers, drawing influence from a wide musical spectrum - ambient, film/video game scores, post-black metal, sludge, doom and post-rock." the band state.

Mountainscape formed in Reading in 2019. The band's music is built with guitar and bass loops in mind with members using loop pedals live. Atoms Unfurling was recorded at bass player Ethan Bishop and long-time friend of the band Martin Williams. The bad were featured in the magazine's Limelight section in issue 133.

Atoms Unfurling will be released on CD digipak and cassette as well as digital download. Pre-orders will be available from September 19.