Motionless In White get Loud in new video

Motionless In White have released a video for their new track LOUD (Fuck It).

The song features on the band’s upcoming fourth album Graveyard Shift, which will launch on May 5 via Roadrunner Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s Reincarnate was initially set to be released in the winter of 2017 – but the band and label decided to move the release date forward to May 5.

The band said: “Knowing how much passion and care has gone into the creation of this album, we can assure you that it will be worth the wait.”

In addition, Motionless In White have released Graveyard Shift’s cover art which can be seen below. The artwork was selected from more than 2000 competition entries in partnership with Creative Allies, with Crystal Johnson’s design coming top.

The full tracklist has also been revealed, with Korn frontman Jonathan Davis guesting on Necessary Evil.

Motionless In White will head out on tour across North America from next month before crossing the Atlantic for a run of European summer dates, which includes an appearance at the UK’s Download festival.

The band previously released a stream of Eternally Yours from Graveyard Shift, which is now available for pre-order.

The Graveyard Shift cover

Motionless In White Graveyard Shift tracklist

Rats Queen For Queen Necessary Evil (Feat. Jonathan Davis) Soft Untouchable Not My Type: Dead As Fuck 2 The Ladder Voices LOUD (Fuck It) 570 Hourglass Eternally Yours

Apr 07: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Apr 08: Green Bay The Sandlot Entertainment Complex, WI

Apr 09: St paul Myth Live Events Center, MN

Apr 11: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Apr 12: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Apr 14: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Apr 15: Columbus Express Live, OH

Apr 16: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Apr 18: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Apr 19: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 21: baltimore Rams Head Live!, MD

Apr 22: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Apr 23: Worcester The Palladium, WA

Apr 25: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 26: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 28: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 29: JacksonvilleWelcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Meyers Fort Rock, FL

May 02: Birmingham Iron City Live, AL

May 03: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 05: Luxembourg The A’s Mayhem, Luxembourg

Jun 06: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 09: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Paris Petit Bain, France

Jun 13: Lyon Longlive Rockfest, France

Jun 14: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 19: Stasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 20: Worgl Komma, Austria

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23-24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

