Listen to new Motionless In White track Eternally Yours

Motionless In White have released a new track titled Eternally Yours.

It’ll feature on their upcoming fourth album Graveyard Shift, which is due out later this year via Roadrunner Records. Listen to the song below.

The band say in a statement: “We are incredibly proud of this song. Much like our previous single 570, we feel it embodies the heart and soul of Motionless In White – demonstrating many aspects of the evolution of the band thus far, while standing firm on the foundation we have built with our preceding records.

“It is collectively one of our favourite tracks of the band’s entire discography.”

The follow-up to 2014’s Reincarnate was initially set to be released in the winter of 2017 – but the band and label have decided to move the launch date forward to May 5.

The band continue: “Knowing how much passion and care has gone into the creation of this album, we can assure you that it will be worth the wait. Until then, please enjoy Eternally Yours and all of what’s to come along the way to May 5.”

In November last year, Motionless In White opened a competition for one lucky fan to design the cover art for the new album, which also comes with a $2000 cash prize and a round-trip ticket to attend a private listening of the album with the band.

A further 24 designs will be selected to promote Graveyard Shift in the run-up to launch.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

The 10 songs that shaped Motionless In White's sound