Avatar release space-age video for New Land

Avatar have released a new music video for their track New Land, taken from their 2016 album Feathers & Flesh.

Trying their hand at space exploration, the video comes shortly after the discovery of TRAPPIST-1, the dwarf star has been shown to host seven temperate terrestrial planets.

In a statement released by Avatar about the New Land video, the band say “The ‘new land’ mission will focus primarily on finding life and sustainable living conditions. Secondly we will look for harvestable resources such as various types of metal, lead, copper, zinc, thrash, death… that sort of thing.”

Avatar will be playing various festivals around Europe this summer:

Jun 04: Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic

Jun 15: Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Hellfest, France

Jun 17: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 23: Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 24: Download Festival, Spain

Aug 19: Sabaton Open Air, Sweden

And will be touring North America supporting In This Moment and Motionless In White at the following dates:

Apr 07: Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

Apr 08: The Sandlot, Green Bay, WI

Apr 09: Myth Live, Maplewood, MN

Apr 11: Sokol Auditorium/Underground, Omaha, NE

Apr 12: Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland, Kansas City, MO

Apr 14: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Apr 15: Express Live, Columbus, OH

Apr 16: The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Apr 18: Electric Factory, Philadelphia, PA

Apr 19: Palace Theatre, Albany, NY

Apr 21: Rams Head Live!, Baltimore, MD

Apr 22: Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg, PA

Apr 23: The Palladium, Worcester, MA

Apr 25: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

Apr 26: The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI

Apr 28: The Masquerade - Heaven, Atlanta, GA

Apr 29: Fort Rock, Fort Myers, FL

Apr 30: Welcome To Rockville, Jacksonville, FL

May 02: Iron City, Birmingham, AL

May 03: Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH

May 05: War Memorial Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 06: Carolina Rebellion, Concord, NC

