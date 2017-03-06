Stone Sour to release new album Hydrograd in June

Stone Sour have confirmed that they’ll release their new album this summer.

The follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2 will be titled Hydrograd and will launch in June – although no firm date has so far been revealed.

The band confirmed the news in a video, which sees them invite one of their fans into the studio to listen to tracks from the record. And just as the play button is hit, the video cuts to frontman Corey Taylor.

He says: “The preview was for him. You… you’ll have to wait, but you won’t have to wait long.”

Taylor checked in last month to give fans an update on the album.

He told the BBC Rock Show with Daniel P Carter: “We’re almost done with the album. We hit the ground, basically finishing a song a day. We started in the studio on January 7 and we have 16 songs done – we only have three left. It’s unbelievable. We’ve only really taken time off because we needed to.

“We just destroyed it and it sounds incredible. Everyone is saying the same thing – not only are the songs good, but the energy is incredible because it has that live vibe. This is not beat-detected, auto-tuned or pitch-corrected. It’s so bad ass it’s not even funny.”

He added: “We have six singles on this album. I’m really excited – this album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Further details on Hydrograd will be revealed in due course.

Stone Sour released a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of their 2006 album Come What(ever) May in December.

