Mother Of Millions release new video for No Light, No Light

Greek prog metal quartet Mother Of Millions will release new EP Orbit in May

Greek prog metal quartet Mother Of Millionshave premiered their brand new video for No Light, No Light, a cover of the Florence And The Machine song, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming EP Orbit, which will be released through Vicisolum Productions on May 6.

"Orbit is the band's first release after the loss of keybordist Makis Tsamkosoglou, during a show in June 2019," Mother Of Millions say. "It is a soul-searching, introspective and affecting record, that attempts to share all emotions that followed this tragic event. Recording it was a necessary healing experience for our restart process."

The Athens-based quartet has released three albums, Human, (2014), Sigma (2017) and Artifacts (2019). The band are currently working on a new album.

Pre-order Orbit.

Mother Of Millions: Orbit
1. Where Do We Go From Here
2. Orbit
3. No Light, No Light
4. Rome (Piano version)

