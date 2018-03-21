Moon Duo's Sanae Yamada launches video for her Vive la Void side project

Moon Duo keyboardist Sanae Yamada has released a video for her new track Red Rider.

It’ll feature on her Vive la Void project’s self-titled album, which is scheduled to launch on May 4 via Sacred Bones.

The video is a collaboration between the experimental playwright and theatre director Tina Satter, filmmaker Nick Zeig-Owens, costume designer Enver Chakartash and Yamada and was filmed over two days in Riverside, California.

Yamada says: “The lyrics were a way of reckoning with my own memories and also of trying to process my reactions to the human situation

“I wanted the voice to have a kind of ghostly quality, to emerge from and recede back into the song, or to pass over it like weather.

“It’s one of many layers of sound, which are meant to blend together in such a way that on one listen you might hear one thing, and on another listen you might hear something else, so the music seems to change even as it stays the same.”

Vive la Void is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Vive la Void tracklist

Matter Red Rider Death Money Smoke Blacktop Devil Atlantis

