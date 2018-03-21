Ex King Crimson & Van der Graaf Generator men launch new album

Former King Crimson member David Cross and Van der Graaf Generator ex David Jackson have collaborated on a new album.

It’s titled Another Day and is out now via Cherry Red Records. It was produced by Jake Jackson and features Mick Paul on bass and Craig Blundell on drums.

Cross says: “From the first notes we ever played together, David Jackson and I realised that we were driving in the same direction, free to play anything from fierce avant-garde cadenzas to haunting melodies and rocking riffs.

“Another Day is the culmination of our ambition to date and has been realised as a quartet album through extraordinary instinctive performances from our collaborators, Mick Paul and Craig Blundell.

“The icing on the cake was the incisive, original vision which emerged in the mixing stage from our producer Jake Jackson. I love it.”

Jackson adds: “I am thrilled and very proud of this album with David Cross. It’s the best thing I’ve done in many years!

“We met at a festival in Italy in 2010 and emergency improvised our way into a special kind of exciting harmony – and friendship too. Enjoying the space between two soloists, we soon discovered new ways of writing and arranging.

“Add in our legendary rhythm section of Mick Paul and Craig Blundell and I can guarantee you haven’t heard anything quite like this album before!”

The album can be purchased now via Amazon, while a video teaser can be seen below.

David Cross & David Jackson Another Day tracklist