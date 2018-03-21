The Flower Kings to release new box set A Kingdom Of Colours 2

The Flower Kings have announced that they’ll release a new box set this summer.
They launched the A Kingdom Of Colours (1995-2002) collection in December last year – and that is to be followed by A Kingdom Of Colours 2 (2004-2013).
It’ll be released on June 1 via InsideOut and will cover the albums from Adam & Eve to Desolation Rose.
The box set will also include three discs of bonus material from 1995 along with a new interview with Roine Stolt by Dom Lawson, where he talks about this particular era of the band.
Find the full contents for A Kingdom Of Colours 2 (2004-2013) below.
- The Flower Kings – A Kingdom Of Colours: The Complete Collection album review
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- The Prog Magazine Podcast Is Here!
- Five things watching the Flower Kings made us think
A Kingdom Of Colours 2 (2004-2013) contents
Adam & Eve
- Love Supreme
- Cosmic Circus
- Babylon
- A Vampires View
- Days Gone By
- Adam & Eve
- Starlight Man
- Timelines
- Drivers Seat
- The Blade of Cain
Paradox Hotel
CD1
- Check In
- Monsters & Men
- Jealousy
- Hit Me With a Hit
- Pioneers of Aviation
- Lucy Had a Dream
- Bavarian Skies
- Selfconsuming Fire
- Mommy Leave the Light On
- End on a High Note
CD2
- Minor Giant Steps
- Touch My Heaven
- The Unorthodox Dancinglesson
- Man of the World
- Life Will Kill You
- The Way the Waters Are Moving
- What If God Is Alone
- Paradox Hotel
- Blue Planet
The Sum Of No Evil
- One More Time
- Love Is the Only Answer
- Trading My Soul
- The Sum of No Reason
- Flight 999 Brimstone Air
- Life in Motion
Banks Of Eden
- Numbers
- For the Love of Gold
- Pandemonium
- For Those About to Drown
- Rising the Imperial
Desolation Rose
- Tower One
- Sleeping Bones
- Desolation Road
- White Tuxedos
- The Resurrected Judas
- The Silent Masses
- Last Carnivore
- Dark Fascist Skies
- Blood of Eden
- Silent Graveyards
Bonus Disc 1
- Kite
- Buffalo Man
- The Flower King (re-recording 1998)
- Stardust We Are (re-recording 1998)
- Last Exit
- Brazilian Woman
- Dexter Frank Jr.
- Agent Supreme
- Space Traveller
Bonus Disc 2
- Petit Heritage
- A Good Heart
- The Crown and The Cross
- King of Grief
- She Carved Me a Wooden Heart
- Space Revolver
- Jupiter Backwards
- The River
- Turn The Stone
- Regal Divers
Bonus Disc 3
- Illuminati
- Fireghosts
- Going Up
- LoLines
- Runaway Train
- Interstellar Visitations
- Lazy Monkey
- Psalm 2013
- The Wailing Wall
- Badbeats
- Burning Spears
- The Final Era