The Flower Kings to release new box set A Kingdom Of Colours 2

The Flower Kings have announced that they’ll release a new box set this summer.

They launched the A Kingdom Of Colours (1995-2002) collection in December last year – and that is to be followed by A Kingdom Of Colours 2 (2004-2013).

It’ll be released on June 1 via InsideOut and will cover the albums from Adam & Eve to Desolation Rose.

The box set will also include three discs of bonus material from 1995 along with a new interview with Roine Stolt by Dom Lawson, where he talks about this particular era of the band.

Find the full contents for A Kingdom Of Colours 2 (2004-2013) below.

A Kingdom Of Colours 2 (2004-2013) contents

Adam & Eve

Love Supreme Cosmic Circus Babylon A Vampires View Days Gone By Adam & Eve Starlight Man Timelines Drivers Seat The Blade of Cain

Paradox Hotel

CD1

Check In Monsters & Men Jealousy Hit Me With a Hit Pioneers of Aviation Lucy Had a Dream Bavarian Skies Selfconsuming Fire Mommy Leave the Light On End on a High Note

CD2

Minor Giant Steps Touch My Heaven The Unorthodox Dancinglesson Man of the World Life Will Kill You The Way the Waters Are Moving What If God Is Alone Paradox Hotel Blue Planet

The Sum Of No Evil

One More Time Love Is the Only Answer Trading My Soul The Sum of No Reason Flight 999 Brimstone Air Life in Motion

Banks Of Eden

Numbers For the Love of Gold Pandemonium For Those About to Drown Rising the Imperial

Desolation Rose

Tower One Sleeping Bones Desolation Road White Tuxedos The Resurrected Judas The Silent Masses Last Carnivore Dark Fascist Skies Blood of Eden Silent Graveyards

Bonus Disc 1

Kite Buffalo Man The Flower King (re-recording 1998) Stardust We Are (re-recording 1998) Last Exit Brazilian Woman Dexter Frank Jr. Agent Supreme Space Traveller

Bonus Disc 2

Petit Heritage A Good Heart The Crown and The Cross King of Grief She Carved Me a Wooden Heart Space Revolver Jupiter Backwards The River Turn The Stone Regal Divers

Bonus Disc 3

Illuminati Fireghosts Going Up LoLines Runaway Train Interstellar Visitations Lazy Monkey Psalm 2013 The Wailing Wall Badbeats Burning Spears The Final Era

