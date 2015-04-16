Moon Duo launch Slow Down Low video

Moon Duo have released a video for their track Slow Down Low, taken from third album Shadow Of The Sun.

The follow-up to 2012’s Circles was launched last month via Sacred Bones. Founders Ripley Johnson and Sanae Yamada are joined by drummer John Jeffrey, who first appeared on last year’s live album.

They say Shadow Of The Sun was written during “a rare and uneasy rest period, devoid of the constant adrenaline of performing live and the stimulation of traveling through endless moving landscapes.”

But the situation offered them an opportunity for reflection, which served them well when they decided to record in “a dark Portland basement.”

Lead track Animal was released in January. The album is available via Amazon and iTunes. Moon Duo are midway through a UK tour, with six dates remaining:

Apr 28: Bristol Exchange

Apr 29: Leeds Holy Trinity Church

Apr 30: London Village Underground

May 01: Dublin Workmans Club

May 02: Letterkenny Distorted Perspective Festival

May 04: Liverpool Kazimer