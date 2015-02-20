Trending

Moon Duo: Shadow Of The Sun

San Fran space-rock boffins return to earth.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

Fusing metronomic Krautrock to subterranean 60s psychedelia and 90s shoegaze vocal stylings, Sanae Yamada and Wooden Shjips guitarist Ripley Johnson hit on a winning formula for their first two studio albums. For their third, they’ve ditched the drum machine, relocated to Portland and added a human drummer to their line-up.

The result is that they’re slightly less robotic, and a little more light and shade has snuck into their relentless effects-pedal riffing. In A Cloud moves the action to a soft-focus beach scene and Animal is a breakneck, punked-up 60s spy soundtrack, but elsewhere the mood is definitely ‘cosmic trucker rock’ – imagine Spiritualised covering Status Quo.

The cover art looks as if it was made in a 1970s drug rehab art therapy session and features a flip-top head eclipsed by the sun. The message is clear – open your mind, step inside and wig out. It’s hard to resist./o:p