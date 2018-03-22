Monster Magnet share lyric video for epic new track I’m God

Monster Magnet have released a lyric video for their new track titled I’m God.
It’ll feature on the American outfit’s upcoming album Mindfucker which is out tomorrow (March 23) via Napalm Records.
The band previously revealed the title track, with frontman Dave Wyndorf saying that the follow-up to 2013’s Last Patrol was “a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia.”
He added: “It’s also an album that gets right to the point – the world is out of its fucking mind and I’m livin’ it… for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl.
“So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby!”
Monster Magnet will embark on European tour from May. Find a full list of their live shows below, along with the Mindfucker cover art and tracklist.
Mindfucker is now available for pre-order.
Monster Magnet Mindfucker tracklist
- Rocket Freak
- Soul
- Mindfucker
- I’m God
- Drowning
- Ejection
- Want Some
- Brainwashed
- All Day Midnight
- When The Hammer Comes Down
Monster Magnet 2018 UK and European tour dates
May 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
May 04: Berlin Desertfest, Germany
May 05: Nijmeden Doornroosje
May 06: London Desertfest, UK
May 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
May 09: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
May 11: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
May 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain
May 14: Pratteln Z7, Czech Republic
May 15: Milan Alcatraz Club, Italy
May 16: Bochum Zeche, Germany
May 18: Nuremburg Hirsch, Germany
May 19: Groningen Vera, Netherlands
May 21: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
May 22: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
May 23: Oslo Blâ, Norway
May 24: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden
May 26: Bremen Schlachthof, Germany
May 28: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
May 29: Ghent Vooriut, Belgium
May 31: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Jun 01: Glasgow The Garage, UK
Jun 02: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jun 04: Dublin The Tivoli, Ireland