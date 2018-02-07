Monster Magnet launch video for new album’s title track

Monster Magnet have released a video for their new song Mindfucker exclusively with Metal Hammer.
It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming album, which is set to arrive on March 23 via Napalm Records.
Frontman Dave Wyndorf says: “Ladies and gentlemen, I humbly present for your consideration the title track from our new album Mindfucker. We got the rock if you want it! I hope you can dig it.”
The album was announced in December last year, with Wyndorf describing it as “a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia.”
He added: “It’s also an album that gets right to the point – the world is out of its fucking mind and I’m livin’ it… for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl.
“So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby!”
Monster Magnet will head out on tour across Europe in May and June. Find a full list of their tour dates below, along with the Mindfucker cover art and tracklist.
Mindfucker is now available for pre-order.
- Ozzy won’t retire after his No More Tours live dates
- Iron Maiden: Angry Birds’ Eddie arrives in Legacy Of The Beast
- Thunder’s Chris Childs & Pink Floyd’s Guy Pratt set for London Bass Guitar Show
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
Monster Magnet Mindfucker tracklist
- Rocket Freak
- Soul
- Mindfucker
- I’m God
- Drowning
- Ejection
- Want Some
- Brainwashed
- All Day Midnight
- When The Hammer Comes Down
Monster Magnet 2018 UK and European tour dates
May 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
May 04: Berlin Desertfest, Germany
May 05: Nijmeden Doornroosje
May 06: London Desertfest, UK
May 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
May 09: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
May 11: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
May 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain
May 14: Pratteln Z7, Czech Republic
May 15: Milan Alcatraz Club, Italy
May 16: Bochum Zeche, Germany
May 18: Nuremburg Hirsch, Germany
May 19: Groningen Vera, Netherlands
May 21: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
May 22: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
May 23: Oslo Blâ, Norway
May 24: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden
May 26: Bremen Schlachthof, Germany
May 28: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
May 29: Ghent Vooriut, Belgium
May 31: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Jun 01: Glasgow The Garage, UK
Jun 02: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jun 04: Dublin The Tivoli, Ireland
On the frontlines: Monster Magnet's Dave Wyndorf remembers the 90s