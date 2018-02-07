Monster Magnet launch video for new album’s title track

Monster Magnet have released a video for their new song Mindfucker exclusively with Metal Hammer.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming album, which is set to arrive on March 23 via Napalm Records.

Frontman Dave Wyndorf says: “Ladies and gentlemen, I humbly present for your consideration the title track from our new album Mindfucker. We got the rock if you want it! I hope you can dig it.”

The album was announced in December last year, with Wyndorf describing it as “a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia.”

He added: “It’s also an album that gets right to the point – the world is out of its fucking mind and I’m livin’ it… for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl.

“So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby!”

Monster Magnet will head out on tour across Europe in May and June. Find a full list of their tour dates below, along with the Mindfucker cover art and tracklist.

Mindfucker is now available for pre-order.

Monster Magnet Mindfucker tracklist

Rocket Freak Soul Mindfucker I’m God Drowning Ejection Want Some Brainwashed All Day Midnight When The Hammer Comes Down

May 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 04: Berlin Desertfest, Germany

May 05: Nijmeden Doornroosje

May 06: London Desertfest, UK

May 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

May 09: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

May 11: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

May 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain

May 14: Pratteln Z7, Czech Republic

May 15: Milan Alcatraz Club, Italy

May 16: Bochum Zeche, Germany

May 18: Nuremburg Hirsch, Germany

May 19: Groningen Vera, Netherlands

May 21: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

May 22: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

May 23: Oslo Blâ, Norway

May 24: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

May 26: Bremen Schlachthof, Germany

May 28: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 29: Ghent Vooriut, Belgium

May 31: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Jun 01: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Jun 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jun 04: Dublin The Tivoli, Ireland

