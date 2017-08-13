Monster Magnet - Reissues album review

It was the end of the 80s. In Seattle there was Soundgarden and the laconic, Mark Armfronted Green River (shortly to spawn Pearl Jam and Mudhoney) reinventing hard rock and blues-based metal. Over in New Jersey a collection of deranged bearded Black Sabbath and Hawkwind fans going by the name of Triple Bad Acid (also King Fuzz and Dog Of Mystery) were putting together the finishing touches to their stoned-out 1989 masterpiece Tab. Four tracks of wah-wah infused space-rock, the album revolved around its monstrous titular song: 34 minutes of oscillating guitar effects and demented screaming, its heavy acid vibe sounding like it had been beamed in direct from the Fillmore circa 1967.

These days Monster Magnet (as they became) might have scantily clad girls pillow-fighting in their videos, but back then their nascent stoner rock felt like the most likely to succeed alongside fellow 70s godhead freaks Soundgarden.